Manipur violence: With curfew partially lifted in State, people throng shops to buy essentials

The State government has decided to relax for today for three hours -between 7 am and 10 am, the curfew imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC

With Manipur government's decision to relax the curfew in the State, nearly after a week of violence following the May 3 clashes, people were seen visiting shops and markets to stock up on essentials.

People on Tuesday came out of their houses to buy essentials following the Manipur government's decision to relax curfew restrictions for three hours from 7 am to 10 am in the Imphal Valley. Visuals from a market in Imphal Valley showed people turning up in numbers.

According to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, around 60 people have lost their lives in the violence in parts of the State.

Singh on Monday urged people to maintain peace while informing that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to hold those responsible for the violence to account and also act on those who failed to discharge their responsibilities in containing the unrest.

In his first public reaction to the ethnic clashes that have put the Northeast state on the boil, the Manipur chief minister also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for monitoring the situation and sending central forces to restore normality at the earliest.

He assured media persons that those stranded in the ongoing violence were being provided with the best possible care.

The Manipur CM added, "Around 60 people have lost their lives so far while 231 have suffered injuries in the violence. Also, about 1,700 houses were burned down in the unfortunate incidents (rioting) on May 3. I appeal to the people to restore peace and calm to the state."He also appealed to the people not to block or obstruct the movement of public transport.

Under the initiative of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), KSO, Churachandpur District Administration and 9 sector Assam Rifles evacuated 518 stranded people including medical students and shifted them to Imphal on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey convened a security review meeting at Imphal over the violence in the State.

Clashes erupted in the Northeast state after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority community of Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent.

