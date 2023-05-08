Flight with 25 Maharashtra students stranded in Manipur lands in Mumbai

The flight was organised by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, said an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

Maharashtra students returned to Mumbai from Manipur on Monday evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

A special flight carrying 25 students from Maharashtra who were stuck in violence-hit Manipur landed in Mumbai on Monday evening.

The flight was organised by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, said an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The students were shifted from Manipur to Guwahati where they boarded the flight to Mumbai.

The students thanked the state government for helping them to return home safely, the CMO said.

Earlier, CM Shinde spoke with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh after the situation worsened in the north-eastern state and urged him to make arrangements for the safety of students from Maharashtra.

Violent ethnic clashes broke out last Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons, officials said.

According to officials, life was crawling back to somewhat normal in violence-hit areas as people came out of their homes in the state capital Imphal to buy essential items with the curfew being relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning.

