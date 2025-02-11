To ensure that people receive accurate information, the state government has set up a Control Room, where locals can verify any news or information they come across

File Pic

Listen to this article Manipur: State asks public to stay calm; sets up control room to fight fake news x 00:00

The Manipur government on Tuesday requested the citizens to stay calm and not to fall prey to any unverified news, rumors of misinformation which can cause unnecessary panic or disrupt the peace and harmony in the state, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, a press release issued by Chief Secretary P K Singh said, "It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content or fabricated narratives. Such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement."

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the state government has set up a Control Room, where locals can verify any news or information they come across. The Control Room is operational 24x7 and can be reached at 9485280419, it said, PTI reported.

The release said, "Maintaining peace, and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government strongly advises all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances. Any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law."

It also requested community leaders, civil society organisations, religious leaders, student organisations, intellectuals and citizens to come together "to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities. Let us prioritise peace, understanding and development for the betterment of our beloved state."

CM Biren Singh steps down amid Manipur turmoil

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. In a letter to governor, Singh said, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri.”

“My sincere request to the Central government through your good office is to continue with the same,” the letter added. He also requested the Centre to continue the “crackdown on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants and the fight against drugs and narco terrorism.” The CM urged the Central government “to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the biometric being stringently applied time bound and faster border which is underway.”

On Saturday, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat. The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh. Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.



(With agency inputs)