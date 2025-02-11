Biren Singh resigned as Manipur CM on Sunday after 22 months of turmoil which has left over 250 people dead

Outgoing Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Too little, too late: Opposition as Manipur CM resigns x 00:00

The opposition leaders on Monday termed the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur “too little, too late”, and called it a step taken to avoid a no-confidence motion the Congress was about to bring in the state Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh resigned as the state CM on Sunday after 22 months of turmoil which left more than 250 people dead and thousands rendered homeless.

“It's too little too late. People of Manipur, his own party leaders, and the opposition have been asking for his resignation for two years,” Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “This is the end of a shameful chapter in Manipur's history. I hope the prime minister, if he finds time from (visiting) France and America, will make a trip to Manipur,” Moitra added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Singh's resignation was “long overdue”.

Violence has been “carrying on” in the northeastern state for two years, she said.

“It was long overdue...(For) two years, this has been carrying on in Manipur,” the Congress leader said.

Rajiv Raji of the Samajwadi Party also attacked the Centre for the action coming “too late”.

CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas also said the Manipur chief minister should have resigned long back and called the delay “unfortunate”, while Azad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad said Singh should have been punished.

NCP (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan said the prime minister should visit Manipur soon to assure the people that the nation stands with them.

NPP backs NDA

National Peoples' Party (NPP) working President Sheikh Noorul Hassan said they have withdrawn support from Biren Singh as he failed to restore normalcy and peace in the state while reaffirming support to the NDA alliance. “NPP has withdrawn support from N Biren Singh government. We do not believe in his leadership because of his failure to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur. We are a part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, we will always cooperate and work with BJP as part of NDA to bring normalcy to the state,” Hassan told reporters. Meanwhile, Y Khemchand Singh, the BJP MLA from Manipur, stated that all the members will accept the decision of the party's high command.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever