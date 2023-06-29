Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur

File Photo

Listen to this article Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur.

Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tear gas was used by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.

Gandhi's convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.