Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur

Updated on: 29 June,2023 03:55 PM IST  |  Imphal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur.


Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.


Tear gas was used by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.


Gandhi's convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

