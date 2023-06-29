Manipur police stops Rahul Gandhi's convoy at Bishnupur

After arriving at Imphal, Rahul Gandhi was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area

Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was on Thursday stopped by the Manipur police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from Imphal, officials told news agency PTI.

After arriving at Imphal, he was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

Police officials told PTI the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

They said that tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy.

"We fear repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur," a police officer told PTI.

Congress office bearers are speaking with the police and army authorities to ensure safe passage for their party leader, reported PTI.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal while speaking to ANI said that the police said that they are not in a "position" to allow the leaders to head forward.

"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us" Venugopal told ANI.

Earlier, Manipur Congress officials told PTI that Gandhi will also interact with civil society representatives, intellectuals and others in the course of his two-day visit.

"Conditionals in Manipur are not good ... violence is still going on, and cross-firing is still going on," Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra told PTI before Gandhi's visit began.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)