Congress files FIR against Amit Malviya for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 28 June,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed the complaint against BJP leader Malviya following his tweets that said Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of him



BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya. File Pic


An FIR has been registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in Bengaluru's High Grounds Police station for his remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.


Congress leader Ramesh Babu filed the complaint against BJP leader Malviya following his tweets that said Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of him.


"Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi", Malviya said in a tweet as per the FIR.


Reacting to this Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said that more FIRs should be registered against him.

Khera said that if anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images, and the country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell.

"More FIRs should be registered against him (Amit Malviya). If anyone is responsible for playing with truth, facts, people's images, and the country's reputation, it is the BJP IT cell," he said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Talking about the Predator drone deal in the US, the Congress leader said that other countries are buying the same drones at less than four times the price.

"What happened in the Rafale deal, is being repeated in the Predator drone deal with US. Other countries are buying the same drones at less than four times the price. India is buying 31 Predator drones for 3 billion US dollars, which is Rs 25,000 crores. We are buying a drone for Rs 880 crores," he said.

The Defence Ministry approved the deal for acquiring the Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from America for which the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The DAC is the highest body in the Defence Ministry to take decisions on acquisitions. All high-value acquisitions are given final approval by the CCS.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal in which 15 drones will be going to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

rahul gandhi congress bharatiya janata party karnataka bengaluru india India news

