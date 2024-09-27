Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur Security forces recover arms explosives

Manipur: Security forces recover arms, explosives

Updated on: 27 September,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Imphal, Sep 27 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, police said on Friday.

Representative image

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, police said on Friday.


A joint operation by Manipur Police and Central Reserve Police Force in Kangpokpi district’s Haraothel and Lambung hilltops on Thursday led to the recovery of an improvised projectile launcher (pumpi), 11 unused bombs, each weighing around 1.5 kg, and 10 empty shell cases, a police statement said.


In a separate operation at Suangdai in Churachandpur district, a combined team of police and Assam Rifles recovered a variety of weapons, including a homemade 9 mm pistol and a single-barrel shotgun. The team also seized Myanmar currency, a bulletproof jacket, and camouflage uniforms.


On Wednesday, Assam Rifles’ troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Thoubal district during a search operation. The IED was recovered in Salam Patong village under the jurisdiction of Nongpok Sekmai police station, the statement added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

