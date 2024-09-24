Breaking News
Rifle, grenades seized in Manipur

Rifle, grenades seized in Manipur

Updated on: 24 September,2024 10:34 AM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

A self-loading rifle and several grenades and RPG shells have been seized in Manipur's Bishnupur district, a police statement issued on Tuesday said.

A self-loading rifle and several grenades and RPG shells have been seized in Manipur's Bishnupur district, a police statement issued on Tuesday said.


During search and area domination exercises in Machin Mano hills of the district, the police seized the firearm and explosives on Monday.



An SLR with a magazine, two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells, two RPG shell chargers, three HE-36 hand grenades and a Chinese hand grenade have been seized, it said.


More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

PTI manipur imphal India news national news

