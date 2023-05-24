Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur Three held as Army recovers huge cache of arms ammunition

Manipur: Three held as Army recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Imphal
ANI |

Top

Based on input received through sources, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army intercepted a vehicle at Mobile Vehicle Check Post at 9:35 pm on Tuesday in Manipur's Senapati district

Manipur: Three held as Army recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Manipur: Three held as Army recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition
x
00:00

A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered and three persons were apprehended, as the Indian Army intercepted a vehicle at Kangchup Chingkhong Junction in Manipur's Senapati district on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.


Based on input received through sources, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army intercepted a vehicle at Mobile Vehicle Check Post at 9:35 pm on Tuesday. 5 shotguns, 5 improvised local grenades, and three cartons of shotgun ammunition were recovered during the check. Three persons were also apprehended.




Also Read: Manipur tense but calm day after fresh violence: Report


"Based on inputs, Mobile Vehicle Check Post placed at Kangchuk Chingkhong Junction #Manipur. One Maruti Alto was intercepted at 9:35 pm. 5 shotguns,5 Improvised local grenades & 3 Cartons of shotgun ammunition were recovered. 3 persons apprehended, handed over to Police along with recoveries," Spear Corps said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian army national news manipur india India news imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK