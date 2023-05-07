Breaking News
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 22 per cent water
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
Mumbai Crime: Teenager loots jewellery store using plastic gun
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur violence AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest

Manipur violence: AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest

Updated on: 07 May,2023 05:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

According to a civil aviation ministry official, the AAI is coordinating with the state government for transportation of stranded passengers from the airport to the city under escort and a help desk has also been set up with effect from May 4

Manipur violence: AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which saw ethnic rioting over the last few days. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Manipur violence: AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest
x
00:00

Amid unrest in parts of Manipur, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken various measures to help air passengers while airlines have waived rescheduling and cancellation charges for flights to and from the capital city of Imphal.


Curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which saw ethnic rioting over the last few days.



According to a civil aviation ministry official, the AAI is coordinating with the state government for transportation of stranded passengers from the airport to the city under escort and a help desk has also been set up with effect from May 4.


The help desk counter is provided with AAI LAN internet facility to print tickets as internet services are unavailable in the state, as per the official.

Also read: Maharashtra to send special plane to rescue Marathi students stranded in Manipur

A total of 10,531 passengers at Imphal airport and the total flight movements handled was 108 till May 6, including 50 defence movements and 6 additional flights, the official added.

Air India and IndiGo have waived fee for rescheduling/cancellation for all their flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to 7.

In a release on Sunday, Air India said it operated special flights to and from Imphal May 6 and 7. IndiGo, on Saturday, said it operated two special flights from Imphal to Kolkata.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news manipur imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK