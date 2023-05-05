Manipur Violence: Sikkim CM urges Manipur CM to take care of Sikkimese people

Singh assured Tamang that the Manipur government will provide all possible assistance to the Sikkimese students and citizens in Manipur, the Sikkim CM said in a social media post

According to the Sikkim CM's Press Secretary Bikas Basnet, there are 80 students of Sikkim studying in Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and 25 students in Central Agriculture University in Imphal. Pic/PTI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and urged him to take care of the Sikkimese students and citizens staying in the state.

Singh assured Tamang that the Manipur government will provide all possible assistance to the Sikkimese students and citizens in Manipur, the Sikkim CM said in a social media post.

"I urge all Sikkimese citizens in Manipur to remain calm and carry an identification card with them at all times," Tamang said, adding that the Sikkimese people should take care of their safety and well-being and remain indoors or in a safe location. Tamang said he was constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur and will do everything possible to ensure the safety of Sikkimese students and citizens and requested the parents, guardians and relatives not to panic.

Tamang said that Rameshwar Singh, Manipur MLA and the PRO, Chief Minister's Office, RM Pradhan are coordinating and monitoring the situation.

They can be contacted at the following numbers: Rameshwar Singh: 7085436983/ 8730965059, PRO, Government of Sikkim, RM Pradhan 97351 23333.

According to the Sikkim CM's Press Secretary Bikas Basnet, there are 80 students of Sikkim studying in Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and 25 students in Central Agriculture University in Imphal. Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak held an emergency meeting to review well-being, safety and security of students from Sikkim who are pursuing professional courses in Imphal.

In the meeting, Pathak informed senior officials that necessary measures were being taken by the state government on the direction of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to ensure that requisite assistance for the safety and security of the students from Sikkim in Manipur. The Sikkim chief secretary said that adequate force has been deployed in the colleges and hostels where the students from Sikkim are studying and residing in Manipur.

On the directive of the chief secretary, a helpline number - 03592 299959 (8 am-8 pm) has been set up at Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok for the students of Sikkim in Manipur in case of any emergency. Pathak said the Sikkim government would remain in constant touch with Manipur government to keep stock of the ongoing situation in Manipur and assured necessary assistance in case of an exigency.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, A S Rao, Director General of Police A K Singh, IPR Secretary Namrata Thapa and other officials.

The Imphal Valley in Manipur remained peaceful but tense on Friday, however, intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported from the hill districts surrounding the valley.

Violence first erupted in Torbung area in Manipur's Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of population in Manipur and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

