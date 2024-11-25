Manipur Violence: Women rally against AFSPA in Manipur's Imphal East district

The Centre has recently reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six police station areas in Manipur, including the violence-hit Jiribam

Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order amid curfew imposed in view of recent violence in Manipur. (Pic/PTI)

Thousands of women went against curfew orders and held a rally in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday, demanding the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958 to be repealed from the state, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the rally organised by local clubs and Meira Paibis in the district raised slogans and placards demanding the "removal of AFSPA from the state" and to "stop imposition of the draconian law" and "stop killing of women and children" in the northeastern state.

The rally started from Konga Bazaar but was halted after 3 km by a huge contingent of security forces at Konung Mamang, just one kilometre away from the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The protestors later returned to Kongba for a public meeting.

Babina Maibam, a Meira Paibi, told PTI, "We are demonstrating against the continued suppression of indigenous people... We cannot return to those injustices and brutalities of the past. There are fake encounter cases pending in the Supreme Court. The recent reimposition of AFSPA in areas under six police stations shows that the Centre only wants to amplify the sufferings of the people."

The AFSPA gives armed forces who are operating in disturbed areas the authority to search, arrest, and open fire if they find it necessary for the "maintenance of public order."

The Centre has recently reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six police station areas in Manipur, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

The Union Home Ministry said in a statement that the decision was made because of the continued ethnic violence and the resulting unstable situation, PTI cited.

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

7 more arrested in connection to arson and property damage cases; 32 arrested so far

Manipur Police on Friday arrested seven more individuals related to the arson and property damage incidents involving elected members on November 16, bringing the total number of arrests to 32, reported the ANI.

Police officials stated that the new arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday.

“In connection with cases related to arson/damage of properties of elected members on 16.11.2024, Manipur Police arrested 07 (seven) more persons on 20.11.2024 and 21.11.2024 in addition to the 25 (twenty-five) persons arrested on earlier days," Manipur police officials said on a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Those arrested have been identified as Wahengbam Jyotikumar Singh (26), Khundrakpam Bikram Singh (41), Monish Nepram (31), and Aribam Mirachandra Sharma (41). Elangbam Harison Singh alias Dada (34), Lourembam Norojit Singh alias Nonni Singh (40), and Laimayum Kedarnath Sharma (37), stated ANI.

Manipur Police also mentioned that further investigation in the case is ongoing.



(With inputs from PTI and ANI)