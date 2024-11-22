Manipur CM N Biren Singh criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram following Chidambaram's social media post, which he later deleted, blaming Singh for the ongoing crisis. Singh countered by accusing Chidambaram of being a "root cause" of the violence affecting the state

Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order amid curfew imposed in view of recent violence in Manipur. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Manipur violence: 7 more arrested in connection to arson, property damage cases, 32 arrested so far x 00:00

Manipur Police on Friday arrested seven more individuals related to the arson and property damage incidents involving elected members on November 16, bringing the total number of arrests to 32, reported the ANI.

Police officials stated that the new arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday.

“In connection with cases related to arson/damage of properties of elected members on 16.11.2024, Manipur Police arrested 07 (seven) more persons on 20.11.2024 and 21.11.2024 in addition to the 25 (twenty-five) persons arrested on earlier days", Manipur police officials said on a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Those arrested have been identified as Wahengbam Jyotikumar Singh (26), Khundrakpam Bikram Singh (41), Monish Nepram (31), and Aribam Mirachandra Sharma (41),.Elangbam Harison Singh alias Dada (34), Lourembam Norojit Singh alias Nonni Singh (40), Laimayum Kedarnath Sharma (37), stated ANI.

Manipur Police also mentioned that further investigation in the case is ongoing.

In response to the ongoing tensions in Manipur, police forces have intensified search operations and area domination efforts in vulnerable districts, both in the hills and valleys. Movement of 50 and 432 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured, stated ANI.

To ensure the safe passage of these vehicles, stringent security measures have been implemented at various sensitive locations, including the establishment of 105 checkpoints across the state. Notably, no detentions have been reported in connection with violations at these checkpoints.

In a recent political exchange, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram following Chidambaram's social media post, which he later deleted, blaming Singh for the ongoing crisis. Singh countered by accusing Chidambaram of being a "root cause" of the violence affecting the state.

Meanwhile, several MLAs from Manipur convened to pass a resolution outlining their demands. They urged the central government to reconsider the enforcement of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region.

Additionally, the resolution by the MLAs called for military operations against Kuki militants, who are implicated in the recent deaths of six individuals, including women and children, in Jiribam.

Furthermore, the resolution advocated for the transfer of three significant cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These cases include investigations into the killings of six civilians, the brutal burning of a woman, and the killing of a woman farmer.

The recent spike in violence, following the discovery of six bodies, has led the state government to suspend internet services in seven districts as a precautionary measure to maintain order and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from ANI)