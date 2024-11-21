Several organisations of the Meitei community held sit-ins against the re-imposition of AFSPA in areas falling under six police stations of the state and demanded prompt action against those Kuki-Zo-Hmar group members who were responsible for the killing of the six people of Jiribam

Protesters raise slogans during against the recent violence in Manipur and reimposition of AFSPA, in Imphal, on Wednesday. PIC/PTI

Protestors on Thursday organised demonstrations and rallies in various parts of the Imphal valley against the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the recent killing of three women and three children in Jiribam district, news agency PTI reported.

Several organisations of the Meitei community such as Meira Paibis held sit-ins against the Centre's November 14 decision to reimpose AFSPA in areas falling under six police stations of Manipur and demanded prompt action against those Kuki-Zo-Hmar group members who were responsible for the killing of the six people of Jiribam.

At present, the entire state of Manipur, except for the areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, is under AFSPA. This also includes the Jiribam district, PTI reported.

Three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

While some of the victim were found in the Jiri river in Jiribam, the other bodies were discovered in the Barak river in Cachar of neighbouring Assam, over the past few days.

Employees of a car showroom in the state capital also protested after unknown miscreants launched a gun attack at the outlet early on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the police said the gunmen had fired a few rounds into the office and inside the showroom damaging at least one vehicle.

A rally was also taken from Waikhom Mani College to Thoubal Mela ground in Thoubal district, covering a distance of nearly 2 km, to protest against the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state.

A number of organisations including All Thoubal United Clubs Organisation organised the rally, reported PTI.



Meanwhile, the state government relaxed curfew in four valley districts for varied durations to facilitate people to purchase essential items.



While the district magistrates of Imphal East and Thoubal ordered relaxation of curfew hours from 5 am to noon, in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, the relaxation will be from 5 am to 4 pm.



Earlier the authorities of all four districts had said that curfew relaxation hours would be from 5 am to 4 pm.

(With PTI inputs)