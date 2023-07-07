Manipur: Woman shot dead, tribal body says throw out ‘incapable’ govt

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) identified the woman as Donngaihching, a mentally ill person who lived on alms provided by locals, and demanded President’s Rule in the state

Manipur CM N Biren Singh addresses the media on Monday.

A woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday morning, officials said. They said she had gone near the school at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi on some work, but was not connected with any school. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) identified the woman as Donngaihching, a mentally ill person who lived on alms provided by locals, and demanded President’s Rule in the state.

“We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President’s Rule immediately,” the ITLF said in a statement. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur police, have been deployed to control the violence. Meanwhile, Opposition members on Thursday walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs after their demand to discuss Manipur was denied by the panel chief Brijlal, an ex-DGP, sources said.

“You informed us that this issue will not be taken up for discussion any time in July... We stand against such an evasion of responsibility to discuss an issue of national importance, and are therefore choosing to walk out of the meeting,” the letter from TMC’s Derek O’Brien, and Congress’ Digvijaya Singh and Pradip Bhattacharya said.

