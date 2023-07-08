‘Manipuris have become refugees in their own country’

Left parties say Manipur’s current state exposes BJP’s double-engine governance

Children from the violence-affected Kuki community from Kangpokpi district take shelter at the Motbung relief camp, in Manipur. More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3. Pic/PTI

The BJP has failed the people of Manipur, forcing them to become “refugees in their own country”, CPI MP Binoy Viswam alleged on Friday. Viswam reached Manipur on Thursday on a two-day visit as part of a five-member delegation of CPI(M) and CPI MPs to express solidarity with the people of the violence-hit state. In a joint statement issued earlier, the parties said the “claims of the greatest governance through double engine government are now exposed to the marrow of its bones”.

On Friday, Viswam said, “In Manipur, people are forced to become refugees in their own country. In the camps, people were telling the CPI-CPI(M) delegation about the divide-and-rule policy of the rulers. Common people have that insight. The BJP has failed Manipur. They will have to pay the price for this treachery.”

The delegation comprises CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MPs Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas, CPI Rajya Sabha members Viswam and Sandosh Kumar P and CPI Lok Sabha member K Subba Rayan. The Left leaders are expected to meet people from all ethnic communities, both in Churachandpur and the Imphal Valley.

Nearly 60,000 people, including pregnant women, newborns and school-going children, belonging to both the Kuki and Meitei communities have been displaced since the violence erupted on May 3. They are now staying in over 300 relief camps in the state.

The Mizoram government is currently raising funds to provide relief to over 12,200 Manipuris who have taken shelter in the state. A senior official said on Thursday that the Mizoram government on Tuesday issued a notice, seeking donations from ministers, legislators, employees of central and state governments, corporators of Aizawl Municipal Council and bankers.

Teen shot dead

A teenager was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the wee hours of Friday, police said. According to cops, gunmen fired indiscriminately at Phoubakchao locality during which the teenager, who was hurrying to take cover, was hit by a bullet. Meanwhile, irate locals hit the streets in Moirang to protest against the firing.

Cong MP objects to UN envoy’s remarks

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday objected to US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti’s reported remarks on Manipur. In Kolkata on Thursday, Garcetti reportedly said the violence and killings in Manipur are a matter of “human concern” and the US is “ready to assist” India in dealing with the situation “if asked”. “I doubt if the new @USAmbIndia @ericgarcetti is cognisant of the convoluted and torturous history of US-India relations and our sensitivity about interference perceived or real, well intentioned or mal intentioned into our internal affairs,” Tewari tweeted.

60,000

Approx no of people at camps in Manipur

12,200

No of Manipuris taking shelter in Mizoram

