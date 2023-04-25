Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's wife who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder was admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's wife who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder was admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

"Seema Sisodia is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis. Her condition had deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised," a source said.

She was admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the sources added.

After the AAP leader was arrested in February in connection with the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had visited Sisodia's residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support.

Kejriwal had said Seema Sisodia "is suffering from a very serious disease".

"It is multiple sclerosis in which the brain slowly loses control of the body. She is alone at home. Manish used to take care of her," Kejriwal had said.

He had said Sisodia's son was abroad for studies.

