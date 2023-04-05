Breaking News
Man's body with bullet wound found in Uttar Pradesh

Man's body with bullet wound found in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 05 April,2023 01:47 PM IST  |  Baghpat
PTI

Circle Officer, Ratan Gautam, said the body was spotted along the Baraut-Chhaprauli road on Tuesday night

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 24-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot injury near a canal here, police said Wednesday.


Circle Officer, Ratan Gautam, said the body was spotted along the Baraut-Chhaprauli road on Tuesday night.



"The body had a gunshot injury on the back. Empty liquor bottles were also found near the body," the officer said, the deceased has been identified a Yash, a resident of Malakpur.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

