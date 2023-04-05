Man's body with bullet wound found in Uttar Pradesh

Circle Officer, Ratan Gautam, said the body was spotted along the Baraut-Chhaprauli road on Tuesday night

A 24-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot injury near a canal here, police said Wednesday.

Circle Officer, Ratan Gautam, said the body was spotted along the Baraut-Chhaprauli road on Tuesday night.

"The body had a gunshot injury on the back. Empty liquor bottles were also found near the body," the officer said, the deceased has been identified a Yash, a resident of Malakpur.

