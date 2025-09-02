Maharashtra’s Beed district has asked police to review 400 cases linked to the Maratha quota protests. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court directed activist Manoj Jarange and supporters to vacate Azad Maidan, warning of strict action if the site, occupied by tens of thousands, is not cleared by the 3 pm deadline.

As reported by news agency PTI, the Additional District Collector has written to the Superintendent of Police and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the district.

Amid the ongoing ruckus across Maharashtra over the Maratha Morcha , the administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has written to the local police. The district authorities have written to local police to review around 400 cases registered in connection with the Maratha quota protests and submit a report in eight days, an official said on Tuesday.

The official, in his letter, stated that “Around 400 cases registered in connection with the quota agitation (since August–September 2023) were pending review before they were dropped,” as cited by news agency PTI.

Furthermore, the cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community's demand for reservation has decided to submit a report regarding these offences to the state home department within 20 days, it was stated.

The letter issued by district authorities stated that, “The cases need to be reviewed according to the state government's guidelines, and a report must be submitted within eight days without any delays,” as cited by news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan in south Mumbai by 3 pm.

Azad Maidan is the protest site which has been occupied since Friday by tens of thousands of demonstrators demanding Maratha reservation. The Bombay HC on Tuesday warned of action if Jarange and his supporters do not vacate the place.

A bench of Acting Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe was hearing the matter. The Bombay High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction over the crowd exceeding the permitted limit of 5,000 people. Furthermore, the Bombay High Court noted that an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 had entered the city for the protest. Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe warned that if the area is not cleared by the deadline, strict action would be taken.

In reply, Manoj Jarange’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, apologised to the court, stating that, “We are sorry that because of some protesters there have been problems for the locals and officials.” Counsel further stated that, “We had urged supporters through media channels to vacate and park vehicles in designated zones,” as cited by news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)