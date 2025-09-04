Speaking at a public event in Maharashtra's Pune, Ajit Pawar asserted that the Mahayuti government remained focused on public welfare and had responded to the situation promptly and effectively

Maratha Morcha: Opposition tried to take advantage of protest but silent after govt resolved issue, says Ajit Pawar

Speaking at a public event in Maharashtra's Pune, Ajit Pawar asserted that the Mahayuti government remained focused on public welfare and had responded to the situation promptly and effectively.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday criticised the Opposition, accusing some of its members of trying to gain political mileage from the recent Maratha Morcha, only to go silent once the government resolved the issue, reported the PTI.

Activist Manoj Jarange had launched a hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, demanding reservation for the Maratha community. He ended his fast on Tuesday after the Devendra Fadnavis-led government agreed to most of his demands, including issuing a government resolution (GR) to form a committee for granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas who can produce historical records of their heritage.

According to the GR issued by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, a proper verification process will be carried out based on historical records, particularly references from the Hyderabad gazetteer, to confirm who from the Maratha community qualifies for Kunbi caste certificates.

“People have elected us with a huge mandate, and our continuous effort is to work for them and deliver all the benefits they are entitled to,” Ajit Pawar said.

He added that while challenges do arise, the government always strives to find amicable solutions.

“The Opposition, which failed to secure enough votes, is always looking for opportunities to criticise us. Some even tried to make political gains during the Maratha quota protests in Mumbai by speaking to the media and giving statements,” Ajit Pawar said, according to the PTI.

“Once the government addressed the issue swiftly, they had no choice but to go quiet,” the deputy CM added.

He said, “Some are still speaking out, but I want to assure everyone that all will be well. There's no need to worry.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming local body elections, Ajit Pawar said that civic polls, as well as Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, may be held around January 2026.

“This is just our estimation. The final decision rests with the Election Commission,” he clarified, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)