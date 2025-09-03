Nobody would move court against the government resolution (GR), BJP MLC Parinay expressed confidence, saying legal experts maintained that the existing OBC quota would remain unaffected

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Fuke expressed confidence that no one would challenge the GR in court. He added that legal experts have assured the government that the existing OBC quota will remain untouched.

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MLC Parinay Fuke has said that the Maharashtra government issued the recent Government Resolution (GR) on the Maratha reservation only after consulting all cabinet members and that no leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community is upset with the move, reported the PTI.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued the GR after discussions with ministers and activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange had been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding reservation for Marathas under the OBC category. He ended his fast on Tuesday evening.

As per the new GR, a committee has been set up to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members who can show historical evidence of Kunbi heritage. The Kunbi community is classified as OBC in Maharashtra, giving them access to reservation benefits in education and government jobs, the news agency reported.

Fuke said, “The GR was issued after proper discussions with all cabinet members. Legal experts have confirmed it won’t affect the current OBC reservation. I don’t think anyone will go to court over this,” as per the PTI.

When asked about senior OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal skipping a cabinet meeting, Fuke responded, “Bhujbal might be upset due to issues related to his department or personal reasons. He hasn’t clearly stated why he missed the meeting. But no OBC leader has shown any disappointment with the GR.”

The government has relied on historical records like the Hyderabad gazetteer to identify Maratha families as Kunbis, particularly in the Marathwada region. The gazette, dating back to the time of the Nizam’s rule, recognised some Maratha groups as Kunbis.

If the Kunbi status is granted based on these documents, many Marathas in Marathwada could become eligible for reservation under the OBC category, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)