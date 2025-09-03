For Thane and Palghar districts, the weather department predicted, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places on Wednesday"

The IMD said that heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places in Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Maharashtra; predicts rains

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Maharashtra; predicts rains

For Thane and Palghar districts, the weather department predicted, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places on Wednesday."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some other parts of Maharashtra, predicting rains in state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some other parts of Maharashtra, predicting rains in state.

For Thane and Palghar districts, the weather department predicted, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at

isolated places on Wednesday."

The IMD said that heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places in Mumbai.

A similar weather alert was issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the morning, the Mumbai civic body said that the city was expected to experience generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with moderate rainfall forecasted in both the city and suburbs.

On September 3, a high tide was expected at 9:22 am with the water rising to 3.38 metres, and an high tide was expected at 8:55 pm, with a level of 2.87 metres.

For Wednesday, a low tide of 1.61 metres is predicted at 1.46 am.

Meanwhile, following heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas last month, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have been observing an inclination following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas during the last few weeks. However, there is a marginal decline in the water reservoir on September 3.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city on Wednesday, September 3, stands at 96.33 per cent.

As per the BMC on Wednesday, the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,394,291 million litres, which amounts to 96.78 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Among individual reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vehar, and Tulsi have reported 100 per cent storage, with all three lakes already overflowing in August. Tansa and Middle Vaitarna are at 98.77 per cent and 96.2 per cent, respectively, while Upper Vaitarna is at 96.81 per cent. Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai’s water supply, stands at 94.87 per cent of its capacity.

Modak Sagar received the highest rainfall of 3,114 mm, followed by Tulsi at 3,616 mm. Vehar recorded 2,312 mm, and Tansa 2,794 mm.

Releases from Upper Vaitarna began on August 21, while Middle Vaitarna gates were opened on August 18. Modak Sagar had already begun overflowing on July 9, followed by Tansa on July 23, Tulsi on August 16, and Vehar on August 18.

With nearly all reservoirs at optimum levels, civic officials have said the city is comfortably placed to meet its water needs for the year.