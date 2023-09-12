Maratha quota protests: Jalna Additional SP, SDPO suspended for lathicharge

Maratha quota protests: Two separate suspension orders were issued by the Maharashtra home department

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued orders for suspension of Jalna district Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Khade and Ambad tehsil Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mukund Aghav for the lathicharge on Maratha quota protesters at Antarwali Sarati village earlier this month, reported the PTI.

Two separate suspension orders were issued by the state home department, according to the PTI.

Manoj Jarange, who has launched an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community, had said he would not end his fast until, among other things, the police officials responsible for the lathicharge of September 1 were suspended.

Khade and Aghav prima facie violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and misused their positions, the suspension orders said.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said he will continue his fast until the government issues an order offering reservation to his community in Maharashtra, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, Manoj Jarange, aged around 40, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of central Maharashtra, demanding reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category for the Maratha community.

"I will continue my fast until the state government comes with an order offering reservation to the Maratha community. I would be the only protester who forced the state government to take back its faulty order. I want a permanent solution to this mess," Jarange told reporters at the protest site in Jalna, according to the PTI.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday presided over an all-party meeting in Mumbai held in the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange.

CM Shinde later said all parties attending the meeting passed a resolution requesting Jarange to withdraw his fast.

The CM announced the withdrawal of police cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district, the epicentre of the latest round of stir on the issue.

He also announced the suspension of three police officials involved in lathi-charge on quota agitators in Jalna earlier this month.

On Tuesday, state minister Sandipan Bhumre and Shiv Sena leader from Jalna Arjun Khotkar met Jarange and shared the resolutions passed at the all-party meeting.

(with PTI inputs)