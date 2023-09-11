Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite hunger strike since Aug 29 demanding reservation for the Maratha community

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stops fluids intake as stir enters 14th day x 00:00

Manoj Jarange has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids and liquid Manoj Jarange had hardened his position on Saturday Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite hunger strike since Aug 29

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, fasting for days, has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids and liquid, intensifying his agitation as he on Monday appealed to all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the community on the reservation issue, according to the PTI.

Manoj Jarange, aged around 40, is on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in adjoining Jalna district in central Maharashtra demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category for the Maratha community.

The quota activist has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquid since Sunday evening, a health official told PTI.

"Our team of doctors went to see Jarange yesterday (Sunday evening). But he refused to get himself checked. He has stopped taking IV fluids and liquid intake," Jalna civil surgeon Pratap Ghodke said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange, speaking to a Marathi news channel on Monday, urged all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the community on the quota issue.

"The Maratha community has taken care of all political parties in the last 70 years...now it is their turn to stand with the Maratha community. Community members will be able to see which party stands where with them," he said, according to the PTI.

Asked if he was willing to give more time to the state government to settle the reservation issue, Jarange said quota supporters are ready to listen if an official delegation comes to hold talks with them.

"We have given them ample time....70 years. But if they are willing to listen to our demands, and if a delegation comes to hold talk we will surely listen to them," said the activist, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange had hardened his position on Saturday asserting that his fast will go on till Marathas in Maharashtra get Kunbi certificates under the OBC category and threatened to stop taking water and medicines from Sunday, the PTI had earlier reported.

Our demand is that the Maratha community in Maharashtra get Kunbi caste certificates, Manoj Jarange said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Last week, the Maharashtra cabinet decided that Kunbi caste certificates would be issued to those Marathas hailing from the Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis.

(with PTI inputs)