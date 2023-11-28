Maratha reservation issue will be discussed during winter session: Neelam Gorhe

The Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions took centre stage last month when activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike over the issue and the agitation for quota took a violent turn in some parts of the state

The Maratha reservation issue will be discussed during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, deputy chairperson of the state legislative council Neelam Gorhe said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

She was speaking at a news conference at the Vidhan Bhavan after reviewing preparations for the session which will start from December 7.

The Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions took centre stage last month when activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike over the issue and the agitation for quota took a violent turn in some parts of the state, reported PTI.

To the question whether there will be a discussion on the issue during the session, Gorhe said no proposal had come to her as of now, reported PTI.

"No doubt the issue will come up during the winter session. But I cannot announce the date until all the business and other procedures are finalized.....but the reservation issue will be discussed in both the houses and it is everyone's wish that some permanent solution is found," she said, reported PTI.

Preparations for the session were in full swing and arrangements were also being made for facilities for police personnel and other government employees regarding food, accomodation and creches for their children, Gorhe said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift among various communities and wondered whether provocative language being used at his rallies was the policy of the state government, reported PTI.

Jarange and Bhujbal are locked in a bitter war of words since the NCP minister opposed the former's demand to accommodate Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by identifying them as Kunbis, reported PTI.

"Bhujbal is disturbing the peace in society. He is talking about castes of great personalities, creating a rift among various communities. We are appealing for peace whereas his people (OBC leaders) are talking about breaking hands and legs. Is this the policy of the state government?" Jarange asked while speaking to reporters.

Jarange has been demanding that blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates be given to members of the Maratha community. He has set the December 24 deadline for the state government to act on his main demand for the reservation in government jobs and education, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)