Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange targeted Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and accused him of creating a rift among various communities

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange targets Chhagan Bhujbal, asks 'is it policy of govt' x 00:00

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday reportedly accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift among various communities and wondered whether provocative language being used at his rallies was the policy of the state government, reported the PTI.

Manoj Jarange and Chhagan Bhujbal are locked in a bitter war of words since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister opposed the former's demand to accommodate Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by identifying them as Kunbis, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bhujbal is disturbing the peace in society. He is talking about castes of great personalities, creating a rift among various communities. We are appealing for peace whereas his people (OBC leaders) are talking about breaking hands and legs. Is this the policy of the state government?" Manoj Jarange asked while speaking to reporters, according to the PTI.

Manoj Jarange has been demanding that blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates be given to members of the Maratha community. He has set the December 24 deadline for the state government to act on his main demand for the reservation in government jobs and education.

"Irrespective of the state government's stand on Bhujbal, Marathas will ensure they get the reservation under the OBC grouping as we have records to back our demand," he added.

Manoj Jarange said that various political parties had ruled Maharashtra in the past but none of them granted the reservation to the Maratha community which has precipitated this problem.

"These parties are responsible for the current situation. Common people should lead this fight which is the need of the hour," he said and alleged that various political parties are trying to block the Maratha quota stir.

Manoj Jarange said he would speak on many issues during a rally on December 1 in Jalna, his home district.

"I will speak on everything at the upcoming rally. Many people have spoken on various things these days, I will address everything," he added.

Manoj Jarange criticised the state government over arrests of some Marathas during the recent round of protests for the quota.

"Why these people were arrested when the government had said that cases filed during the agitation would be withdrawn," he asked.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!