Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray said that he had told Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange that reservations for Marathas will not be technically possible and has urged the community to not fall prey to false promises

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that he had told quota activist Manoj Jarange that reservations for Marathas will not be technically possible and urged the community to not fall prey to false promises, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, speaking at an event organised to mark the party's 18th foundation day in Nashik, Raj Thackeray said that if one community gets reservations in government jobs and education, all communities will make similar demands.

"When I met Manoj Jarange, I had told him that it would not be technically possible to grant reservation to the Maratha community. For this, a session of the Lok Sabha is necessary. Moreover, this issue is not limited to the Marathas alone but communities in every state. If one community gets reservations, all communities will make the same demand. I request the Maratha brethren not to fall prey to false promises," Raj Thackeray said, as per the PTI.

The MNS chief further said that the party will decide its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 later, and he would share more thoughts about it during the party's Gudi Padwa meeting on April 9, the news agency reported.

"Narendra Modi's success was not overnight. The Jana Sangh was formed in 1952 and became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. Even Atalji's government lasted for 13 days first, then for 13 months and then four and half years. Later, the Congress ruled for 10 years, and now the BJP has been in power for 10 years. With our clear, honest stand, we will also get success for sure, but patience is necessary," he said, the PTI reported.

Raj Thackeray also spoke about the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea.

"The issue has been pending since the Congress government. Even Prime Minister Modi came for the bhumi puja, but the project has not been completed. At that time also, I had said that it was impossible, as Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore is required to erect a statue in the sea. The real memorials of Shivaji Maharaj are the forts he built," he said, calling for the restoration of the structures, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

