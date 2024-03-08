Raj Thackeray visited Lord Shiva temple with his son Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali, and a few MNS leaders

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article MNS chief Raj Thackeray offers prayers at Nashik's Kalaram temple on Mahashivratri x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray marked the occasion of Mahashivratri by performing puja and aarti at the renowned Shree Kalaram temple in Nashik on Friday.

Thackeray visited Lord Shiva temple with his son Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali, and a few MNS leaders, reported PTI.

Raj Thackeray, in his social media post had written, "Happy Mahashivratri to all. May everyone enjoy a rich, prosperous and healthy life with the blessings of Mahadev, this is the prayer at the feet of Lord Shankar. Har Har Mahadev!"

According to the report, the MNS is slated to commemorate its 18th anniversary in Nashik on Saturday (March 9). Thackeray is set to address a crowd at the Dadasaheb Gaikwad auditorium, where he will explain the party's position on the impending Lok Sabha elections and if they will create coalitions or compete independently in the assembly and general elections.

MNS had three Nashik MLAs in 2009, and in 2012, it took control of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) with 40 corporators, the report added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees visited the famous Trimbakeshwar temple and other shrines in Maharashtra's Nashik area for Mahashivratri festivities.

Chants of 'Om Namah Shivay', 'Har Har Mahadev', and 'Jai Bholenath' filled the temples and surrounding areas as people celebrated the event in traditional style, the report added.

According to the PTI report, since morning, many devotees have rushed to temples in Nashik, including Trimbakeshwar, Kapaleshwar, Someshwar, Teelbhandeshwar, Lord Baneshwar, and Naroshankar, to pray. Many people took holy dips in Ramkund and Teethraj Kushavarta.

Officials stated that adequate police measures were in place to manage the throng during the celebrations, the report added.

Maha Shivratri 2024

The significance of Maha Shivratri, also known as "the great night of Shiva," is to praise Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. Hindu mythology states that Lord Shiva executed the Tandava, a cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, on this day. In addition to honouring this celestial occasion, devotees observe Maha Shivratri to ask Lord Shiva for benefits related to inner peace, spiritual development, and freedom from the cycle of birth and death.

