Massive fire breaks out in three factories in Delhi's Mundka

A fire broke out in three adjoining factories in the Mundka industrial area of Delhi on Tuesday

Representational Pic/File

A massive fire broke out in three adjoining factories in the Mundka industrial area of Delhi on Tuesday, the officials said, according to the PTI.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said no casualties were reported in the blaze, they said.

"We got a call at 11.12 am regarding fire in three different factories. The fire was brought under control at 5 pm and the cooling process is underway," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A total of 26 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said.

The blaze first broke out at a plastic granule factory and spread to two adjacent factories, they said.

"The local police was informed about the matter, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire," the DFS official said, as per the PTI.

Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

In an another incident in Maharashtra, a textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, the civic officials said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out in the unit at Bhiwandi town at around 1 pm, Fire Officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Khalil Darekar said, as per the PTI.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

On getting information, fire fighting vehicles along with personnel were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Darekar said.

Fire breaks out at industrial building in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said, the PTI reported.

No person was injured in the blaze in the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in the Worli area, they said.

A civic official said the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am and flames were doused after more than an hour.

The officials Mumbai police, ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BEST and other agencies concerned were rushed to the spot for fire fighting operations on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

