Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Massive fire breaks out in three factories in Delhis Mundka
<< Back to Elections 2024

Massive fire breaks out in three factories in Delhi's Mundka

Updated on: 09 April,2024 06:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A fire broke out in three adjoining factories in the Mundka industrial area of Delhi on Tuesday

Massive fire breaks out in three factories in Delhi's Mundka

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Massive fire breaks out in three factories in Delhi's Mundka
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out in three adjoining factories in the Mundka industrial area of Delhi on Tuesday, the officials said, according to the PTI.


Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said no casualties were reported in the blaze, they said.


"We got a call at 11.12 am regarding fire in three different factories. The fire was brought under control at 5 pm and the cooling process is underway," a Delhi Fire Services official said.


A total of 26 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the officials said.

The blaze first broke out at a plastic granule factory and spread to two adjacent factories, they said.

"The local police was informed about the matter, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire," the DFS official said, as per the PTI.

Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

In an another incident in Maharashtra, a textile dyeing unit was completely gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, the civic officials said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out in the unit at Bhiwandi town at around 1 pm, Fire Officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Khalil Darekar said, as per the PTI.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

On getting information, fire fighting vehicles along with personnel were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Darekar said.

Fire breaks out at industrial building in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said, the PTI reported.

No person was injured in the blaze in the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in the Worli area, they said.

A civic official said the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am and flames were doused after more than an hour.

The officials Mumbai police, ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BEST and other agencies concerned were rushed to the spot for fire fighting operations on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
delhi India news national news india news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK