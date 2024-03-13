Breaking News
Massive fire engulfs eateries shops in Greater Noida no casualties reported
Massive fire engulfs eateries, shops in Greater Noida; no casualties reported

Updated on: 13 March,2024 10:43 AM IST  |  Noida
ANI |

Ten fire tenders reached the spot and began the operation to bring the fire under control, said fire officials.

A fire broke out in a market near Char Murti in Greater Noida/ PTI

A massive fire erupted in six dhabas and two shops located within the vicinity of the Bisrakh Police Station area in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to the fire department.

The blaze erupted due to a short circuit.

Ten fire tenders reached the spot and began the operation to bring the fire under control, said fire officials.

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire service vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. Ten fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway. There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," said CFO Pradeep Kumar. 


