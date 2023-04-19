Breaking News
Massive fire in Howrah guts over 100 shops

Updated on: 19 April,2023 01:10 PM IST  |  Howrah
PTI |

It spread fast, gutting over 100 shops, many of which were temporary structures. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control after fighting it for over four hours, officials said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Over 100 shops were gutted as a massive fire devastated a market in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.


The fire broke out at the Ludlow Bazar in Chengail in Uluberia police station area around midnight, they said.



It spread fast, gutting over 100 shops, many of which were temporary structures. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control after fighting it for over four hours, officials said.


There was no casualty, they said, adding that the cause of the fire will be known after an investigation.

Also Read: West Bengal: 3 killed in major fire in Maheshtala

The damage caused by the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

Traders said they had stocked goods recently expecting surge in sales due to Eid, and the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

