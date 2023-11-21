Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the youth of India will not be fooled by such "desperate tactics"

Jairam Ramesh. File Pic

Listen to this article Master Of Drama in India: Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over video of meeting with cricketers x 00:00

The Congress on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at the prime minister and called him the "master of drama" after he shared a video of him meeting cricketers in their dressing room after India lost to Australia in the World Cup, and alleged that it was "choreographed", reported news agency PTI.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the youth of India will not be fooled by such "desperate tactics", reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The video of the self-imposed, choreographed consolation by the 'Master Of Drama in India' has completely exposed the insincerity behind the photographs released yesterday. The face-saving exercise has backfired. The youth of India will not be fooled by these desperate antics," Ramesh said in a post on X.

His attack on the prime minister came in the midst of hectic electioneering for the assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana, reported PTI.

PM Modi shared a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad.

Meanwhile, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his "panauti Modi" barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slamming his remarks as "shameful and disgraceful" and demanding an apology from him, reported PTI.

"PM means Panauti Modi," Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, insinuating the prime minister's presence in the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider, reported PTI.

Hitting back, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi's remarks about the prime minister of the country was "shameful, condemnable and disgraceful", reported PTI.

He has shown his true colours but he must remember as to how the Congress has sunk in Gujarat after his mother Sonia Gandhi called Modi, then chief minister of the state, "maut ka saudagar", reported PTI.

"I vehemently condemn Rahul Gandhi's comment about the prime minister," Prasad told reporters when asked for his reaction on the Congress leader's remarks, reported PTI.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi has made such remarks against Prime Minister Modi out of frustration seeing an imminent defeat of the Congress in the assembly polls, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)