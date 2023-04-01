Breaking News
Mathura: 4 held for hoisting saffron flags by mosque during Ram Navami procession

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mathura
PTI |

A video of the entire incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Representation pic


Four men have been arrested for disturbing peace outside Jamal Masjid here during a Ram Navami procession, police said.


The four were accused of hoisting saffron flags atop shops by a mosque here during a Ram Navami procession Thursday.



The incident happened when the procession, being carried out by the Ram Janma Mahotsav Samiti from the Ram temple located in the Ghiyamandi area, reached the Chowk Bazar intersection.


The four accused, who were riding a van, climbed on the roofs of shops outside the mosque and hoisted saffron flags there, police said.

The incident has stoked communal tensions among people of Hindu and Muslim communities, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said heavy police deployment was made on the spot immediately after the incident.

The four were identified as Kavya, Honey, Rajesh, and Deepak on the basis of the video and arrested, Pandey said.

"The accused were arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody for disturbing peace," said the officer. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

