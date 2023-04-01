Stones pelted at cops, vehicles, shops attacked day after violence in Howrah; CM blames BJP

A number of local people locked themselves inside houses while shops and markets were closed. Vehicular movement was also disrupted.

A fire fighter tries to put out the blaze at Kajipara, in Howrah district, on Thursday. Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in the twin city of Howrah. Pic/PTI

Fresh incidents of stone-throwing by unidentified people on police personnel, deployed in Howrah’s Kazipara area, which witnessed violence over the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, triggered tension in the area on Friday afternoon, a cop said.

The police had to use batons to disperse a group of people who had gathered. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Kazipara area, the senior IPS officer said. Altogether 45 people were arrested in connection with the violence since Thursday.

“The situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon. After that, cops were pelted with stones that sparked tension in the area. Some people were arrested as our officers reacted instantly,” he said.

A number of local people locked themselves inside houses while shops and markets were closed. Vehicular movement was also disrupted.

At least three cops were injured, the officer said. A huge team of Rapid Action Force from Kolkata police was brought into the area on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms.” She appealed for peace.

