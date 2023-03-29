Breaking News
Mumbai: Man robbed on Howrah mail by vendors

Updated on: 29 March,2023 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident occurred in the general bogie of the train shortly after it left CSMT on March 27 night

Mumbai: Man robbed on Howrah mail by vendors

Representational Pic


A 25-year-old passenger travelling on Howrah Mail was attacked with a stone and robbed of cash by three persons including two vendors in Mumbai, GRP officials said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred in the general bogie of the train shortly after it left CSMT on March 27 night.



"A vendor selling earphones accused a passenger sitting next to the victim of stealing money. When the victim tried to defend the passenger, two more vendors appeared on the scene and attacked him with a stone and robbed Rs 2,500 cash he was carrying," a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.


After the victim called up the GRP helpline, he was provided assistance at Kalyan station and admitted to a government hospital, police said.

No arrest is made so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

