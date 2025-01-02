Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Mathura bizman robbed of cash jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh

Mathura bizman robbed of cash, jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh

Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Mathura
PTI |

Top

Circle officer Sweta Singh said six teams along with a surveillance team have been deputed to work out the burglary

Mathura bizman robbed of cash, jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Mathura bizman robbed of cash, jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh
x
00:00

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh were looted from a businessman's house here, police said on Wednesday.


Circle officer Sweta Singh said six teams along with a surveillance team have been deputed to work out the burglary.


The robbers broke the lock of the main gate of the house of Sushil Dewan, the owner of Mangalam Saree Showroom in Mathura. They looted cash from the locker and stole ornaments, officials said.


Police said the incident took place when the entire family had gone to Govardhan to attend a bhandara organised by traders association on Tuesday.
CCTV footage shows that two burglars came there with a car, opened the lock of the house as well as the locker and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh mathura news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK