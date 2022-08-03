Breaking News
Mathura district court rejects plea seeking 'jalabhishek' of Lord Krishna on mosque premises

Updated on: 03 August,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mathura
PTI |

The revision petition was filed by Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Representative image


A district court here on Wednesday rejected a revision application seeking permission to perform the "jalabhishek" of Lord Krishna at the Shahi Idgah mosque, which Hindu outfits believe has been built at the birthplace of the deity.

The revision petition was filed by Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

"The court of Sanjay Chaudhary has rejected the application since the lower court has not passed any final order," District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.


Also Read: Krishna Janmabhoomi case: UP court allows lawsuit seeking removal of mosque

Sharma had sought permission for the "jalabhishek" of the deity, claiming that the real birthplace of Lord Krishna exists inside the mosque.

Several petitions filed in Mathura courts have sought the shifting of the mosque, which according to petitioners has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

india mathura national news uttar pradesh

