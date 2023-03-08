May colours of joy, enthusiasm always shower in your life: PM Narendra Modi extends Holi wishes

On Tuesday, Delhi Police deployed drone cameras to monitor Old Delhi's Jama Masjid and tightened security on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

होली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के जीवन में हमेशा आनंद और उमंग का रंग बरसे।



Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

Also Read: India's private sector should increase their investments, says PM Modi

On Tuesday, Delhi Police deployed drone cameras to monitor Old Delhi's Jama Masjid and tightened security on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan.

Elaborate security arrangements were made near Jama Masjid in the national capital as both festivals celebrated together.

Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan were being celebrated with great fanfare across India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever