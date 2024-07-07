Breaking News
Mayawati and Akhilesh put Uttar Pradesh govt in the hot seat

Updated on: 07 July,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

Top

Addressing the poor, Dalit and the oppressed, the BSP chief, in a post on X, urged them not to be misled by preachers like Bhole Baba.

Mayawati and Akhilesh put Uttar Pradesh govt in the hot seat

Mayawati. File Pic

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded strict action against Bhole Baba and others for the July 2 Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives. Addressing the poor, Dalit and the oppressed, the BSP chief, in a post on X, urged them not to be misled by preachers like Bhole Baba.


“The poor, Dalits and the oppressed in the country should not worsen their misery and pain by getting misled by the superstitions and hypocrisy of many such babas like Bhole Baba of Hathras to get rid of their poverty and all other problems,” she said in a post in Hindi on X. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to hide its failure in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people by making “minor arrests”.


In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, “To hide its failure in the “Hathras incident”, the UP government wants to shirk responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of people by making minor arrests. If this happens, it will mean that no one has learnt any lesson from the administrative failure in such events and such accidents will keep repeating in the future”.


bahujan samaj party mayawati akhilesh yadav national news uttar pradesh india India news

