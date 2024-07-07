Addressing the poor, Dalit and the oppressed, the BSP chief, in a post on X, urged them not to be misled by preachers like Bhole Baba.

Mayawati. File Pic

Listen to this article Mayawati and Akhilesh put Uttar Pradesh govt in the hot seat x 00:00

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded strict action against Bhole Baba and others for the July 2 Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives. Addressing the poor, Dalit and the oppressed, the BSP chief, in a post on X, urged them not to be misled by preachers like Bhole Baba.

“The poor, Dalits and the oppressed in the country should not worsen their misery and pain by getting misled by the superstitions and hypocrisy of many such babas like Bhole Baba of Hathras to get rid of their poverty and all other problems,” she said in a post in Hindi on X. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to hide its failure in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people by making “minor arrests”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, “To hide its failure in the “Hathras incident”, the UP government wants to shirk responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of people by making minor arrests. If this happens, it will mean that no one has learnt any lesson from the administrative failure in such events and such accidents will keep repeating in the future”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever