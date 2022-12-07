×
MCD poll results: Transgender candidate Bobi wins from Sultanpuri

Updated on: 07 December,2022 12:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes

Representative Image


AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi on Wednesday won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission.


Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.



After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.

Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

