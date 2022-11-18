MCD polls: AAPs’ 1st transgender candidate has big plans for her constituency

The 38-year-old candidate from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha wants to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Representation pic

Bobi was only 15 when her family handed her over to a ‘guruji’ from the transgender community under societal pressure. Now, over 20 years later, AAP’s first transgender candidate wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours. The 38-year-old candidate from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha wants to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “If I am elected, the beautification of parks that have been lying in disarray will be on top of my priority list. The area is dirty and I will focus on cleaning it and getting rid of the garbage.

“Several people in my area still do not have access to food and clothing. So fulfilling those basic necessities will also be on my agenda,” she said. Bobi has long been associated with social work and helping children secure admission in school. Having had to drop out from school in Std IX because of bullying and harassment, Bobi wants to ensure that others do not go through the same. If elected, she plans to fund the education of 100 to 200 underprivileged children. Bobi said a win for her would be good for the transgender community as well.

AAP offers cow shelters, street dog adoption

Establishing cow shelters, running a campaign for adoption of street dogs, rehabilitating monkeys are some of the AAP’s promises if voted to power in the MCD. AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Thursday they will start a campaign for adoption of Indian breeds of dogs. “We will encourage NGOs to adopt stray dogs and we will fund the expenses. Individuals will also be encouraged to adopt Indian breeds,” he said.

