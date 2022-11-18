×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > News > India News > Article > MCD polls AAPs 1st transgender candidate has big plans for her constituency

MCD polls: AAPs’ 1st transgender candidate has big plans for her constituency

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The 38-year-old candidate from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha wants to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

MCD polls: AAPs’ 1st transgender candidate has big plans for her constituency

Representation pic


Bobi was only 15 when her family handed her over to a ‘guruji’ from the transgender community under societal pressure. Now, over 20 years later, AAP’s first transgender candidate wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours. The 38-year-old candidate from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha wants to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “If I am elected, the beautification of parks that have been lying in disarray will be on top of my priority list. The area is dirty and I will focus on cleaning it and getting rid of the garbage.


“Several people in my area still do not have access to food and clothing. So fulfilling those basic necessities will also be on my agenda,” she said. Bobi has long been associated with social work and helping children secure admission in school. Having had to drop out from school in Std IX because of bullying and harassment, Bobi wants to ensure that others do not go through the same. If elected, she plans to fund the education of 100 to 200 underprivileged children. Bobi said a win for her would be good for the transgender community as well.



Also Read: Poll ticket bribery case: AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi appears before ACB


AAP offers cow shelters, street dog adoption

Establishing cow shelters, running a campaign for adoption of street dogs, rehabilitating monkeys are some of the AAP’s promises if voted to power in the MCD. AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Thursday they will start a campaign for adoption of Indian breeds of dogs. “We will encourage NGOs to adopt stray dogs and we will fund the expenses. Individuals will also be encouraged to adopt Indian breeds,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vidhan bhavan national news new delhi delhi aam aadmi party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK