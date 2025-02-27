Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra’s Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Neelam Shinde is hospitalised in California. PIC/X@iGorilla19

Listen to this article MEA takes up matter of Indian student injured in US x 00:00

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up with the US a request for an urgent visa by the family of an Indian student who is battling for life following a road accident in California, sources said. Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra’s Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde reportedly suffered severe injuries to her head, hand and chest. Her family has sought an urgent visa to travel to the US. The US side is looking into the formalities for early grant of visa for the applicant’s family, the sources cited above said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule flagged the case on Wednesday. “Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalised in a local hospital,” she said in a post on X. “Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance,” Sule said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever