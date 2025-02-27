Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > MEA takes up matter of Indian student injured in US

MEA takes up matter of Indian student injured in US

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra’s Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

MEA takes up matter of Indian student injured in US

Neelam Shinde is hospitalised in California. PIC/X@iGorilla19

Listen to this article
MEA takes up matter of Indian student injured in US
x
00:00

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up with the US a request for an urgent visa by the family of an Indian student who is battling for life following a road accident in California, sources said. Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra’s Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.


Shinde reportedly suffered severe injuries to her head, hand and chest. Her family has sought an urgent visa to travel to the US. The US side is looking into the formalities for early grant of visa for the applicant’s family, the sources cited above said.


NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule flagged the case on Wednesday. “Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalised in a local hospital,” she said in a post on X. “Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance,” Sule said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

california Accident India news national news united states of america india news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK