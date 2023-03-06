Medical examination of woman seeking termination of 27 weeks abnormal pregnancy underway: AIIMS to Delhi HC

Justice Prathiba M Singh was informed by the AIIMS through an interim report that the petitioner was examined and further examination is underway

Representational Pic

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the medical examination of a woman seeking termination of a 27-week abnormal pregnancy is underway. The High Court listed the matter tomorrow at 4 PM.

Justice Singh noted the submission and directed for a final report to be filed. The matter will be heard at 4 PM tomorrow.

The High court on Friday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine the woman who has sought permission to terminate 27 weeks of pregnancy. The woman has said that the foetus is suffering from cardiac abnormality.

"Considering the nature of abnormality let the AIIMS constitute a medical board," the bench had said.

The court had directed the petitioner to appear before the medical board at 3 PM on Saturday. The bench had directed AIIMS to file a report and listed the matter on Monday at 10.30 AM.

The woman has approached the court through advocate Anwesh Madhukar seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy.

The court noted that in the report of the ultrasound done on February 17, some abnormality was found in the foetus. Thereafter the case was referred to a foetal medicine expert.

The abnormality was found in the subsequent examination on February 25.

The court perused the report of February 25 wherein a cardiac abnormality with the foetus was found.

It is stated that no abnormality was found in the ultrasound done on January 5, 2023.

The Petitioner is a 32-year-old married woman who is currently at a 27 weeks gestational age and by way of the instant petition, she has sought the intervention of the High Court in passing directions to conduct medical termination of her pregnancy under Section 3(2B), Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (as amended by the MTP Amendment Act, 2021).

Given the fact that time is of the essence in the present case and also owing to the substantial foetal abnormalities, the Petitioner has approached this Court for enforcement of her 'Right to life under Article 21, Constitution of India, and has sought directions against the Respondents qua medical termination of her pregnancy under Section 3(2B), Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act,1970, the petition stated.

