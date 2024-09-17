Breaking News
Meeting between Mamata Banerjee, doctors ends after two hours

Updated on: 17 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Kolkata
After 4 unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue, a doctors’ delegation meets CM

Meeting between Mamata Banerjee, doctors ends after two hours

Medics take part in a protest march to Swasthya Bhavan. Pic/PTI

The meeting between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors got over after nearly two hours, after which both sides were in the process of finalising the minutes of the meeting, sources said on Monday night. After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at her residence for the crucial talks.


Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee’s residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 7 pm. TV channels reported that doctors submitted a memorandum to CM listing their demands.



Mamata Banerjee with officials waiting for junior doctors to arrive. File pic
Mamata Banerjee with officials waiting for junior doctors to arrive. File pic


Ahead of the meeting, Banerjee, while speaking to a news channel, appealed to the junior doctors to end cease work. “I would appeal to the junior doctors to come and sit for the talks. Every issue can be resolved through discussions. And we must strive to find a solution. There is a hearing on this case at the Supreme Court tomorrow (Tuesday), we are hopeful of finding a solution,” she told News 18 Bangla.

WB min slams docs’ protest as ‘drama’

Senior West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticised the ongoing cease work by junior doctors, labelling it as drama and a politicised event intended to malign the TMC government. The agitating doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, for the eighth day and their ‘cease work’ for the 36th day demanding justice for the medic who was raped-murdered at the RG Kar hospital.

Ex-principal gave deceptive answers 

R G Kar Medical College’s former principal Sandip Ghosh was found to be “deceptive” while answering important questions on the rape and murder of a trainee woman postgraduate doctor during his polygraph test and layered voice analysis, officials said. The CBI, probing the case, arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The federal probe agency later added charges of evidence tampering against him.

