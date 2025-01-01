The first morning of 2025 saw Delhi's minimum temperature dip to 7.4°C with shallow fog and forecasts of cold conditions and dense fog for the day.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mercury drops to 7.4°C in Delhi on New Year's first morning x 00:00

The first morning of the year in the national capital was marked by a chilly start as temperatures dipped to 7.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The day began with a layer of shallow fog, adding to the cold sensation, but the minimum temperature remained slightly above the seasonal average.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather office has issued a forecast predicting cold day conditions at isolated locations within the city, alongside dense fog in some areas on Wednesday. While the minimum temperature on Tuesday had been slightly warmer, it was still almost two degrees higher than what was recorded on New Year's Day.

The relative humidity in the capital stood at 87 per cent in the early morning hours, reflecting the damp conditions in the atmosphere. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 18°C, marking a significant contrast between the chilly morning and the afternoon heat.

Weather experts noted that the wind speed will gradually increase through the day, with speeds expected to rise to between 14 and 18 kilometres per hour by the afternoon. By evening, the winds will begin to slow down, dropping to below 8 kilometres per hour. As the day progresses into the evening and night, there are predictions for smog or shallow fog to return, reducing visibility in some areas.

While the weather remains chilly, data on air quality was unavailable at the time of reporting, with the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) website and the Centre’s Sameer app, which typically provides hourly updates on the Air Quality Index (AQI), showing no information regarding pollution levels.

According to the weather department's prediction, residents should be prepared for the continued fog and cold, which are expected to persist into the night. As per PTI, the capital's weather remains a significant concern as it begins 2025 with a typical winter chill.