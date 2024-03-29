The wage rate in three panchayats of Sikkim, Gnathang, Lachung and Lachen, is Rs 374 a day.

Local Village women working under MGNREGA in TN. File pic

Listen to this article MGNREGS wage rates revised x 00:00

Wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have been revised, with hikes ranging between four and 10 per cent for different states. Haryana has the highest wage rate for unskilled workers under the scheme at Rs 374 a day, while AP and Nagaland have the lowest at Rs 234, according to a notification.

The wage rate in three panchayats of Sikkim, Gnathang, Lachung and Lachen, is Rs 374 a day. The wage revision under the scheme was notified by the Union Rural Development Ministry on March 27 after clearance from the EC as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force for the LS polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increases have been made on the 2023 wage rates under scheme that is aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

MGNREGS wages fail ‘Shramik NYAY’

The Congress slammed the Modi government after it notified the revision, saying the daily wage rates in all states are well below the R400 a day promised by the opposition party under its “Shramik NYAY” guarantees. The BJP-led Centre has reportedly notified the revised wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “Congratulations to MNREGA workers! The Prime Minister has increased your salary by Rs 7.”

BJP’s hatred for Bengal: TMC

Flagging that the MGNREGS wage rates for West Bengal have only been hiked by 5 per cent, TMC leader Saket Gokhale said it is a brazen display of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “hate” for the state. Referring to the wage notification for the flagship rural employment scheme issued by the Union rural development ministry, Gokhale said the wage hike for West Bengal is only 5 per cent, while it is more than 7 per cent for Bihar, over 9 per cent for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and more than 10 per cent for Andhra Pradesh.

Rs 374

Highest wage rate per day for unskilled work in Haryana

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever