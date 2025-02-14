MHA seeks prez sanction to act against AAP’s Satyendra Jain

The sanction against the 60-year-old politician has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said

AAP leader in Delhi Satyendra Jain. PIC/X@SatyendarJain

The Union home ministry has requested the president for grant of sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the ED, sources said on Friday.

The sanction against the 60-year-old politician has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they said. The ministry requested the sanction from the president of India on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and the presence of “adequate proof”, they added.

The federal agency booked Jain in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings and arrested him in May 2022. Jain held the health, power and a few other portfolios when he was taken into ED custody.

He is currently out on bail and has been charge-sheeted by the ED. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had earlier defended Jain, saying he was a “hardcore honest and patriot” person who was being framed in a “false case”.

