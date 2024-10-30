Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The 1.2-km skywalk (yellow), which links the Churchgate ends of Khar station and Bandra Terminus; the 350-metre missing link (red) between the southern end of the terminus and Bandra suburban station

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 350m FOB will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze; Salman Khan receives new death threat and more

We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more.

Markets decline in early trade dragged by bank stocks, weak Asian peers

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Wednesday dragged down by bank stocks and weak trends in Asian markets. The BSE Sensex declined 366.53 points to 80,002.50 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 129.25 points to 24,337.60.

Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze

A 350-metre foot overbridge (FOB) could help commuters heading to Bandra Terminus bypass the menace of duplicitous auto drivers and the chaos outside Bandra station. Auto drivers charge Rs 30-40 per passenger to ferry them between the station and terminus, dropping them off at the north end (towards Khar). The distance is nearly 400 metres because an existing south entry/exit gate of Bandra Terminus, which includes a booking office and circulating area, has been sealed by Railways. Read more.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan receives new death threat with Rs 2 cr demand

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat. On Tuesday, an unidentified individual sent a threatening message to Traffic Control. Sources revealed that the sender allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 2 crore. An official stated that the sender mentioned in the message that if the money was not received, he would kill Salman Khan. Read more.

Will Wankhede help Rohit Sharma get mojo back?

When Rohit Sharma set foot in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the first time more than two decades back as a teenager, he would hardly have imagined that one day, he would be leading his country in a Test match there. The 37-year-old has captained India previously at the iconic venue where, in his absence, the team lifted the 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011, but to helm the nation in a Test at a ground where he cut his teeth as a cricketer must be special. Read more.

Advance bookings suggest Singham Again's strong box office opening; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's fate uncertain

There have been enough fireworks even before the two Diwali releases have hit the theatres, with the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 filing a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging that Singham Again’s makers are employing unfair practices in screen allocation. Even as the fight for screens is ongoing, the advance booking for the two movies finally opened, albeit in select theatres. So, who is emerging as the winner in this box-office clash between Ajay Devgn’s super cop and Kartik Aaryan’s ghostbuster? Read more.