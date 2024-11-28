Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bandra club member survives monkey attack; Eknath Shinde concedes, ball in BJP’s court and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Equity markets rise in early trade amid buying in HDFC Bank, SBI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note in early trade on Thursday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 95 points to 80,329.08 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 48.15 points to 24,323.05.

Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack

Renowned writer Sarayu Ahuja was bitten on her left arm by a langur at the upscale Otters Club in Bandra West on Wednesday morning when she was having coffee with friends. “Yesterday, as per my routine, I was having coffee with some friends at the club. This monkey came and joined us at the table. Sighting the monkey was not a surprise; it has been spotted at the club quite often. It hops onto tables, sometimes members give it something to eat. So I was not startled to see it,” Ahuja said. Read more.

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde concedes, ball in BJP’s court

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde all but conceded his claim for the top job on Wednesday, saying he left the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to name its chief ministerial candidate. Read more.

King Kohli reclaims his throne

“I have said this before, Virat Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him.” With these 13 words, Jasprit Bumrah added a few more million fans to his already burgeoning collection, showing himself to be not just a fabulous bowler, but also an excellent leader more than happy to share the credit around in his moment of tremendous glory. Read more.

Shoojit Sircar on B-town stars battling mental health: 'I can see that loneliness'

At the moment, Shoojit Sircar is all about observing and learning. Reason? His latest film, I Want to Talk, had a slow start at the box office. “The pre- and post-COVID releases are a different dynamic altogether. I’m getting beautiful reactions from whoever is walking into the theatres. But I would have expected a bit more footfall,” the director tells us candidly over a phone call. Read more.